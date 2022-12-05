-23.42% percent quarterly performance for Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST) is not indicative of the underlying story

Upstart Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST) on December 02, 2022, started off the session at the price of $18.70, plunging -1.94% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $19.10 and dropped to $18.35 before settling in for the closing price of $19.04. Within the past 52 weeks, UPST’s price has moved between $14.02 and $199.80.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -101.30%. With a float of $70.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $81.67 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 1497 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Credit Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Upstart Holdings Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 39.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 28, was worth 57,952. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 3,200 shares at a rate of $18.11, taking the stock ownership to the 53,508 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 25, when Company’s Corporate Controller sold 424 for $18.02, making the entire transaction worth $7,640. This insider now owns 41,323 shares in total.

Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.1) by -$0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +15.96 while generating a return on equity of 24.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -101.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Upstart Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST) Trading Performance Indicators

Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.46.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.09, a number that is poised to hit -0.47 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.16 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 9.25 million, its volume of 4.38 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.86%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.85.

During the past 100 days, Upstart Holdings Inc.’s (UPST) raw stochastic average was set at 19.66%, which indicates a significant increase from 16.32% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 60.88% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 98.85% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $21.13, while its 200-day Moving Average is $49.92. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $19.06 in the near term. At $19.46, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $19.81. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.31, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.96. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $17.56.

Upstart Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.51 billion based on 81,877K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 848,590 K and income totals 135,440 K. The company made 228,450 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 29,110 K in sales during its previous quarter.