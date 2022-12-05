2U Inc. (TWOU) last year’s performance of -65.73% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

On December 02, 2022, 2U Inc. (NASDAQ: TWOU) opened at $7.88, lower -9.24% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.95 and dropped to $7.3199 before settling in for the closing price of $8.33. Price fluctuations for TWOU have ranged from $4.70 to $23.75 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Defensive Sector giant was 35.70%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 19.00% at the time writing. With a float of $75.42 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $77.69 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 3982 employees.

2U Inc. (TWOU) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Education & Training Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of 2U Inc. is 3.00%, while institutional ownership is 99.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 15, was worth 99,200. In this transaction Chief Operating Officer of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $9.92, taking the stock ownership to the 349,939 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 15, when Company’s Director bought 49,663 for $10.07, making the entire transaction worth $500,106. This insider now owns 164,589 shares in total.

2U Inc. (TWOU) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.03) by -$0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 19.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to -42.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

2U Inc. (NASDAQ: TWOU) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for 2U Inc. (TWOU). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.53.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.92, a number that is poised to hit 0.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of 2U Inc. (TWOU)

Looking closely at 2U Inc. (NASDAQ: TWOU), its last 5-days average volume was 0.72 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.78 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.66%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.71.

During the past 100 days, 2U Inc.’s (TWOU) raw stochastic average was set at 42.31%, which indicates a significant decrease from 45.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 137.81% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 104.23% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.49, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.07. However, in the short run, 2U Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $7.90. Second resistance stands at $8.24. The third major resistance level sits at $8.53. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.27, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.98. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $6.64.

2U Inc. (NASDAQ: TWOU) Key Stats

There are currently 78,205K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 515.89 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 945,680 K according to its annual income of -194,770 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 232,240 K and its income totaled -121,680 K.