-34.88% percent quarterly performance for Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) is not indicative of the underlying story

On December 02, 2022, Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) opened at $13.80, higher 1.46% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.63 and dropped to $13.7219 before settling in for the closing price of $14.41. Price fluctuations for AFRM have ranged from $11.94 to $128.86 over the past 52 weeks.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 9.80% at the time writing. With a float of $217.57 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $290.93 million.

The firm has a total of 2552 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Affirm Holdings Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 83.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 01, was worth 346,438. In this transaction Director of this company sold 17,287 shares at a rate of $20.04, taking the stock ownership to the 86,434 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 29, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 3,898 for $30.00, making the entire transaction worth $116,940. This insider now owns 4,499,514 shares in total.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.63) by -$0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.78 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 9.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.27, a number that is poised to hit -0.98 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.69 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Affirm Holdings Inc., AFRM], we can find that recorded value of 14.93 million was better than the volume posted last year of 14.79 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.20%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.48.

During the past 100 days, Affirm Holdings Inc.’s (AFRM) raw stochastic average was set at 9.25%, which indicates a significant decrease from 36.97% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 89.40% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 111.71% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.32, while its 200-day Moving Average is $26.37. Now, the first resistance to watch is $14.93. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $15.23. The third major resistance level sits at $15.83. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.02, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.42. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $13.11.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) Key Stats

There are currently 290,150K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.04 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,349 M according to its annual income of -707,420 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 361,620 K and its income totaled -251,270 K.