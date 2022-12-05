42.49% volatility in Grindr Inc. (GRND) last month: This is a red flag warning

A new trading day began on December 02, 2022, with Grindr Inc. (NYSE: GRND) stock priced at $6.71, down -8.03% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.1399 and dropped to $6.02 before settling in for the closing price of $6.85. GRND’s price has ranged from $5.81 to $71.51 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 185.50%. With a float of $169.20 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $173.52 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 173 workers is very important to gauge.

Grindr Inc. (GRND) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Grindr Inc. is 2.18%, while institutional ownership is 12.30%.

Grindr Inc. (GRND) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 185.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Grindr Inc. (NYSE: GRND) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Grindr Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.83.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.24

Technical Analysis of Grindr Inc. (GRND)

The latest stats from [Grindr Inc., GRND] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.26 million was superior to 0.2 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 1.64%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.70.

During the past 100 days, Grindr Inc.’s (GRND) raw stochastic average was set at 0.75%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 609.68% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 242.39% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.81, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.41. Now, the first resistance to watch is $6.95. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $7.61. The third major resistance level sits at $8.07. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.83, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.37. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.71.

Grindr Inc. (NYSE: GRND) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.36 billion, the company has a total of 34,500K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 145,833 K while annual income is 23,190 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -9,180 K.