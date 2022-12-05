75.78% percent quarterly performance for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) is not indicative of the underlying story

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ: MLCO) on December 02, 2022, started off the session at the price of $8.72, soaring 2.86% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.11 and dropped to $8.565 before settling in for the closing price of $8.75. Within the past 52 weeks, MLCO’s price has moved between $4.06 and $11.81.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was -14.90%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 35.80%. With a float of $440.64 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $462.24 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 17878 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -1.81, operating margin of -26.97, and the pretax margin is -47.39.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Resorts & Casinos industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited is 33.50%, while institutional ownership is 43.40%.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -40.34 while generating a return on equity of -120.54. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 35.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ: MLCO) Trading Performance Indicators

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.78, a number that is poised to hit -0.69 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.23 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO)

Looking closely at Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ: MLCO), its last 5-days average volume was 7.62 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 4.72 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 97.56%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.54.

During the past 100 days, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited’s (MLCO) raw stochastic average was set at 97.51%, which indicates a significant increase from 95.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 75.67% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 89.79% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.70, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.37. However, in the short run, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $9.22. Second resistance stands at $9.44. The third major resistance level sits at $9.76. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.67, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.35. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.13.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ: MLCO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3.96 billion based on 445,089K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,012 M and income totals -811,750 K. The company made 241,840 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -243,840 K in sales during its previous quarter.