8.54% volatility in Greenlane Holdings Inc. (GNLN) last month: This is a red flag warning

A new trading day began on December 02, 2022, with Greenlane Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GNLN) stock priced at $0.50, up 4.85% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.525 and dropped to $0.482 before settling in for the closing price of $0.50. GNLN’s price has ranged from $0.42 to $24.80 over the past 52 weeks.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales topped by 20.00%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 34.80%. With a float of $15.56 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $15.95 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 256 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -6.64, operating margin of -31.51, and the pretax margin is -32.16.

Greenlane Holdings Inc. (GNLN) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Pharmaceutical Retailers Industry. The insider ownership of Greenlane Holdings Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 21.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 13, was worth 11,009. In this transaction Director of this company sold 33,000 shares at a rate of $0.33, taking the stock ownership to the 36,244 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 06, when Company’s Director sold 33,000 for $0.36, making the entire transaction worth $11,718. This insider now owns 69,244 shares in total.

Greenlane Holdings Inc. (GNLN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$2.27 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -18.42 while generating a return on equity of -32.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 34.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Greenlane Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GNLN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Greenlane Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -18.80, a number that is poised to hit -1.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.46 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Greenlane Holdings Inc. (GNLN)

The latest stats from [Greenlane Holdings Inc., GNLN] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.33 million was superior to 0.27 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.64%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, Greenlane Holdings Inc.’s (GNLN) raw stochastic average was set at 2.35%, which indicates a significant decrease from 63.92% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 53.53% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 178.61% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.0843, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.8707. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.5381. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.5530. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5811. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4951, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4670. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.4521.

Greenlane Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GNLN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 8.30 million, the company has a total of 7,633K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 166,060 K while annual income is -30,580 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 28,680 K while its latest quarter income was -75,110 K.