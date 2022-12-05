A look at Tritium DCFC Limited’s (DCFC) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

On December 02, 2022, Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ: DCFC) opened at $1.50, lower -10.07% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.50 and dropped to $1.2615 before settling in for the closing price of $1.49. Price fluctuations for DCFC have ranged from $1.45 to $19.75 over the past 52 weeks.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -102.20% at the time writing. With a float of $78.62 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $135.38 million.

The firm has a total of 466 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -2.24, operating margin of -103.35, and the pretax margin is -148.61.

Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Tritium DCFC Limited is 51.50%, while institutional ownership is 32.40%.

Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2021, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.24) by $0.33. This company achieved a net margin of -148.64. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -102.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ: DCFC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.94, a number that is poised to hit -0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.08 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Tritium DCFC Limited, DCFC], we can find that recorded value of 1.28 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.35 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.15%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.18.

During the past 100 days, Tritium DCFC Limited’s (DCFC) raw stochastic average was set at 0.99%, which indicates a significant decrease from 14.58% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 78.27% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 107.91% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.2421, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.2158. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.4728. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.6057. The third major resistance level sits at $1.7113. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2343, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1287. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.9958.

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ: DCFC) Key Stats

There are currently 153,094K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 196.95 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 85,820 K according to its annual income of -127,560 K.