A major move is in the offing as Micron Technology Inc. (MU) market cap hits 59.13 billion

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) on December 02, 2022, started off the session at the price of $54.34, plunging -1.46% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $55.42 and dropped to $53.38 before settling in for the closing price of $55.49. Within the past 52 weeks, MU’s price has moved between $48.45 and $98.45.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 8.60% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 50.70%. With a float of $1.08 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.10 billion.

The firm has a total of 48000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +45.36, operating margin of +31.76, and the pretax margin is +31.12.

Micron Technology Inc. (MU) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Semiconductors industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Micron Technology Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 82.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 16, was worth 1,059,450. In this transaction SVP, Worldwide Sales of this company sold 16,600 shares at a rate of $63.82, taking the stock ownership to the 119,126 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 24, when Company’s SVP, Chief People Officer sold 5,600 for $76.00, making the entire transaction worth $425,600. This insider now owns 89,172 shares in total.

Micron Technology Inc. (MU) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 8/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.3) by $0.15. This company achieved a net margin of +28.24 while generating a return on equity of 18.51. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 50.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) Trading Performance Indicators

Micron Technology Inc. (MU) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.92. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 22.29.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.73, a number that is poised to hit 0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.49 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Micron Technology Inc. (MU)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Micron Technology Inc., MU], we can find that recorded value of 19.51 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 19.56 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 48.03%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.47.

During the past 100 days, Micron Technology Inc.’s (MU) raw stochastic average was set at 36.72%, which indicates a significant increase from 17.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.03% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 45.00% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $55.09, while its 200-day Moving Average is $64.14. Now, the first resistance to watch is $55.61. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $56.53. The third major resistance level sits at $57.65. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $53.57, it is likely to go to the next support level at $52.45. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $51.53.

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 59.13 billion based on 1,087,169K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 30,758 M and income totals 8,687 M. The company made 6,643 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 1,492 M in sales during its previous quarter.