Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) 20 Days SMA touches 7.39%: The odds favor the bear

December 02, 2022, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ADPT) trading session started at the price of $8.40, that was 3.58% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.01 and dropped to $8.23 before settling in for the closing price of $8.65. A 52-week range for ADPT has been $5.95 – $30.51.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -32.50%. With a float of $140.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $142.93 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 858 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +59.02, operating margin of -135.39, and the pretax margin is -134.31.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 89.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 16, was worth 8,506. In this transaction Principal Accounting Officer of this company sold 959 shares at a rate of $8.87, taking the stock ownership to the 46,706 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 01, when Company’s Chief Commercial Officer, MRD sold 31,066 for $8.00, making the entire transaction worth $248,528. This insider now owns 114,505 shares in total.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.43) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -134.30 while generating a return on equity of -30.77. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -32.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ADPT) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.51.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.56, a number that is poised to hit -0.35 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT)

Looking closely at Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ADPT), its last 5-days average volume was 0.94 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.34 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.12%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.69.

During the past 100 days, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s (ADPT) raw stochastic average was set at 40.64%, which indicates a significant decrease from 75.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 82.32% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 96.13% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.61, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.37. However, in the short run, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $9.24. Second resistance stands at $9.51. The third major resistance level sits at $10.02. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.46, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.95. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.68.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ADPT) Key Stats

There are 143,012K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.26 billion. As of now, sales total 154,340 K while income totals -207,280 K. Its latest quarter income was 47,830 K while its last quarter net income were -45,280 K.