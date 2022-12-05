Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) posted a -0.21% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

On December 02, 2022, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) opened at $75.05, lower -3.23% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $76.28 and dropped to $73.65 before settling in for the closing price of $77.48. Price fluctuations for AMD have ranged from $54.57 to $156.73 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 30.90%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 24.70% at the time writing. With a float of $1.61 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.61 billion.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 15500 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +48.25, operating margin of +22.38, and the pretax margin is +22.33.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Semiconductors industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 70.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 14, was worth 225,660. In this transaction EVP, Computing & Graphics of this company sold 3,000 shares at a rate of $75.22, taking the stock ownership to the 158,232 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 12, when Company’s EVP & CSO sold 10,425 for $57.45, making the entire transaction worth $598,916. This insider now owns 130,028 shares in total.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.03) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +19.24 while generating a return on equity of 47.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.79 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 24.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.79% during the next five years compared to 44.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.22. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 34.94.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.67, a number that is poised to hit 0.67 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.65 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 94.49 million, its volume of 61.99 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.45%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.46.

During the past 100 days, Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s (AMD) raw stochastic average was set at 40.80%, which indicates a significant decrease from 53.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.29% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 58.90% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $65.56, while its 200-day Moving Average is $87.69. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $76.29 in the near term. At $77.60, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $78.92. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $73.66, it is likely to go to the next support level at $72.34. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $71.03.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) Key Stats

There are currently 1,612,356K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 119.07 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 16,434 M according to its annual income of 3,162 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 5,565 M and its income totaled 66,000 K.