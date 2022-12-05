Alcoa Corporation (AA) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 2,851 M

December 02, 2022, Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) trading session started at the price of $48.06, that was 2.63% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $50.58 and dropped to $47.65 before settling in for the closing price of $49.10. A 52-week range for AA has been $33.55 – $98.09.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

A company in the Basic Materials sector has jumped its sales by 5.50% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 347.00%. With a float of $175.35 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $179.00 million.

In an organization with 12200 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Alcoa Corporation (AA) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Alcoa Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Alcoa Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 82.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 24, was worth 2,133,761. In this transaction EVP & Chief Operations Officer of this company sold 28,326 shares at a rate of $75.33, taking the stock ownership to the 54,730 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 18, when Company’s EVP & Chief Ext. Aff. Officer sold 1,317 for $78.19, making the entire transaction worth $102,970. This insider now owns 33,484 shares in total.

Alcoa Corporation (AA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.19) by -$0.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.4 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 347.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.30% during the next five years compared to 24.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Alcoa Corporation (AA) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.69. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 12.06.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.86, a number that is poised to hit -0.63 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.64 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Alcoa Corporation (AA)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 4.78 million. That was inferior than the volume of 7.23 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.08%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.61.

During the past 100 days, Alcoa Corporation’s (AA) raw stochastic average was set at 68.22%, which indicates a significant decrease from 93.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.10% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 69.29% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $41.88, while its 200-day Moving Average is $56.91. However, in the short run, Alcoa Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $51.43. Second resistance stands at $52.47. The third major resistance level sits at $54.36. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $48.50, it is likely to go to the next support level at $46.61. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $45.57.

Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) Key Stats

There are 176,937K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 9.07 billion. As of now, sales total 12,152 M while income totals 429,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 2,851 M while its last quarter net income were -746,000 K.