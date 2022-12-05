Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 34.93 million

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) kicked off on December 02, 2022, at the price of $86.05, up 4.79% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $91.85 and dropped to $86.05 before settling in for the closing price of $85.94. Over the past 52 weeks, BABA has traded in a range of $58.01-$138.70.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 40.10%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -58.40%. With a float of $2.65 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.65 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 243903 employees.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Internet Retail Industry. The insider ownership of Alibaba Group Holding Limited is 0.01%, while institutional ownership is 14.70%.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.44) by $0.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.41 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -58.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.59% during the next five years compared to 6.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s (BABA) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.92.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.69, a number that is poised to hit 16.43 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 61.46 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA)

Looking closely at Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA), its last 5-days average volume was 31.75 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 27.38 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.81%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.64.

During the past 100 days, Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s (BABA) raw stochastic average was set at 63.43%, which indicates a significant decrease from 91.28% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 76.89% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 62.42% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $75.07, while its 200-day Moving Average is $93.12. However, in the short run, Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $92.59. Second resistance stands at $95.12. The third major resistance level sits at $98.39. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $86.79, it is likely to go to the next support level at $83.52. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $80.99.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 230.81 billion has total of 2,648,138K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 134,567 M in contrast with the sum of 9,820 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 29,124 M and last quarter income was -2,872 M.