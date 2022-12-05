American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -7.66%

A new trading day began on December 02, 2022, with American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) stock priced at $0.2385, down -2.40% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.2499 and dropped to $0.2359 before settling in for the closing price of $0.25. AREB’s price has ranged from $0.22 to $7.42 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 38.10%. With a float of $15.97 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $16.55 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +17.33, operating margin of -335.56, and the pretax margin is -618.04.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Footwear & Accessories Industry. The insider ownership of American Rebel Holdings Inc. is 3.58%, while institutional ownership is 4.60%.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -618.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 38.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are American Rebel Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.83.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.28, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.45 million. That was better than the volume of 1.79 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.73%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, American Rebel Holdings Inc.’s (AREB) raw stochastic average was set at 1.79%, which indicates a significant decrease from 15.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 136.80% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 160.56% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2975, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8465. However, in the short run, American Rebel Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.2480. Second resistance stands at $0.2559. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2620. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2340, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2279. The third support level lies at $0.2200 if the price breaches the second support level.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3.90 million, the company has a total of 5,251K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 990 K while annual income is -6,100 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 4,100 K while its latest quarter income was -2,150 K.