ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) plunged -0.34 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE: ARR) on December 02, 2022, started off the session at the price of $5.90, plunging -0.34% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.935 and dropped to $5.785 before settling in for the closing price of $5.94. Within the past 52 weeks, ARR’s price has moved between $4.38 and $10.34.

Annual sales at Real Estate sector company slipped by -2.50% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 101.40%. With a float of $130.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $132.14 million.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards REIT – Mortgage industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 52.30%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.28) by $0.04. This company achieved a return on equity of 1.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 101.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -11.36% during the next five years compared to 15.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE: ARR) Trading Performance Indicators

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.75, a number that is poised to hit 0.31 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR)

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE: ARR) saw its 5-day average volume 4.66 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 3.38 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.14%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.20.

During the past 100 days, ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc.’s (ARR) raw stochastic average was set at 42.78%, which indicates a significant decrease from 79.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.32% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 51.30% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.32, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.97. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $5.97 in the near term. At $6.03, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $6.13. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.82, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.73. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.67.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE: ARR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 772.80 million based on 132,140K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 80,790 K and income totals 15,360 K. The company made 69,480 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -144,320 K in sales during its previous quarter.