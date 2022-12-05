Arrival (ARVL) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 0 K

Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL) kicked off on December 02, 2022, at the price of $0.31, up 0.24% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.336 and dropped to $0.3045 before settling in for the closing price of $0.33. Over the past 52 weeks, ARVL has traded in a range of $0.29-$9.02.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -937.50%. With a float of $197.32 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $486.07 million.

In an organization with 2695 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Arrival (ARVL) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Auto Manufacturers Industry. The insider ownership of Arrival is 65.52%, while institutional ownership is 9.90%.

Arrival (ARVL) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.12 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.11) by -$0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -937.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Arrival’s (ARVL) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 12.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.90, a number that is poised to hit -0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.41 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Arrival (ARVL)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 15.55 million. That was better than the volume of 7.4 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.07%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Arrival’s (ARVL) raw stochastic average was set at 2.45%, which indicates a significant decrease from 15.97% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 115.42% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 134.90% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6156, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.7370. However, in the short run, Arrival’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.3425. Second resistance stands at $0.3550. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3740. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3110, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2920. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2795.

Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 223.00 million has total of 638,278K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -5,300 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -310,330 K.