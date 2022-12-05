BLUE (bluebird bio Inc.) climbed 11.56 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

On December 02, 2022, bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ: BLUE) opened at $7.44, higher 11.56% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.50 and dropped to $7.40 before settling in for the closing price of $7.61. Price fluctuations for BLUE have ranged from $2.87 to $11.70 over the past 52 weeks.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -9.90% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 9.50% at the time writing. With a float of $82.00 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $82.91 million.

The firm has a total of 518 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -1000.66, operating margin of -15322.36, and the pretax margin is -15357.18.

bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of bluebird bio Inc. is 1.20%, while institutional ownership is 81.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 04, was worth 8,101. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 1,263 shares at a rate of $6.41, taking the stock ownership to the 245,868 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 04, when Company’s Chief Medical Officer sold 218 for $6.41, making the entire transaction worth $1,398. This insider now owns 74,788 shares in total.

bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$1.24) by -$0.12. This company achieved a net margin of -15364.23 while generating a return on equity of -65.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.45 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 9.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 56.40% during the next five years compared to -2.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ: BLUE) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 130.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.77, a number that is poised to hit -0.64 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [bluebird bio Inc., BLUE], we can find that recorded value of 3.64 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 5.33 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.21%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.59.

During the past 100 days, bluebird bio Inc.’s (BLUE) raw stochastic average was set at 99.79%, which indicates a significant increase from 99.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 73.59% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 108.40% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.69, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.32. Now, the first resistance to watch is $8.86. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $9.23. The third major resistance level sits at $9.96. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.76, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.03. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $6.66.

bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ: BLUE) Key Stats

There are currently 82,910K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 667.31 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 3,660 K according to its annual income of -819,380 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 70 K and its income totaled -76,520 K.