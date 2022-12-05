Can Ascendis Pharma A/S’s (ASND) hike of 8.15% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: ASND) kicked off on December 02, 2022, at the price of $120.55, up 2.99% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $127.12 and dropped to $119.41 before settling in for the closing price of $121.75. Over the past 52 weeks, ASND has traded in a range of $61.58-$147.90.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 11.00% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 15.40%. With a float of $56.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $57.03 million.

In an organization with 639 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -110.00, operating margin of -5808.59, and the pretax margin is -5091.09.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$1.44 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$2.1) by $0.66. This company achieved a net margin of -4931.56 while generating a return on equity of -44.64. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -2.61 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 15.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: ASND) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Ascendis Pharma A/S’s (ASND) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 6.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 212.54.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -8.82, a number that is poised to hit -2.56 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -9.55 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.85 million. That was better than the volume of 0.46 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 6.03.

During the past 100 days, Ascendis Pharma A/S’s (ASND) raw stochastic average was set at 82.37%, which indicates a significant decrease from 90.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 84.17% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 61.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $113.07, while its 200-day Moving Average is $101.47. However, in the short run, Ascendis Pharma A/S’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $128.54. Second resistance stands at $131.68. The third major resistance level sits at $136.25. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $120.83, it is likely to go to the next support level at $116.26. The third support level lies at $113.12 if the price breaches the second support level.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: ASND) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 7.27 billion has total of 57,027K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 9,200 K in contrast with the sum of -453,810 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 15,400 K and last quarter income was -170,170 K.