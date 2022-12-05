Can Generac Holdings Inc.’s (GNRC) drop of -4.32% in a week be considered a lucky break?

A new trading day began on December 02, 2022, with Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) stock priced at $101.00, down -2.32% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $105.39 and dropped to $100.55 before settling in for the closing price of $103.09. GNRC’s price has ranged from $95.92 to $417.68 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales topped by 20.90%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 51.50%. With a float of $61.63 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $63.25 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 8955 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +35.04, operating margin of +19.69, and the pretax margin is +18.50.

Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Specialty Industrial Machinery Industry. The insider ownership of Generac Holdings Inc. is 1.20%, while institutional ownership is 94.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 01, was worth 526,000. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $105.20, taking the stock ownership to the 590,975 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 01, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 5,000 for $119.05, making the entire transaction worth $595,250. This insider now owns 595,975 shares in total.

Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $2.99 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +14.27 while generating a return on equity of 29.60. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 51.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.21% during the next five years compared to 40.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Generac Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.38.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.64, a number that is poised to hit 1.76 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.50 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC)

The latest stats from [Generac Holdings Inc., GNRC] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.0 million was superior to 1.3 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 51.94%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.69.

During the past 100 days, Generac Holdings Inc.’s (GNRC) raw stochastic average was set at 2.56%, which indicates a significant decrease from 19.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.55% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 78.94% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $128.22, while its 200-day Moving Average is $222.26. Now, the first resistance to watch is $103.88. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $107.05. The third major resistance level sits at $108.72. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $99.04, it is likely to go to the next support level at $97.37. The third support level lies at $94.20 if the price breaches the second support level.

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 6.34 billion, the company has a total of 63,356K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 3,737 M while annual income is 533,390 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,088 M while its latest quarter income was 53,050 K.