Can Paramount Global’s (PARA) hike of 2.36% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA) kicked off on December 02, 2022, at the price of $19.97, up 1.04% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $20.49 and dropped to $19.72 before settling in for the closing price of $20.17. Over the past 52 weeks, PARA has traded in a range of $15.29-$39.21.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

Annual sales at Communication Services sector company grew by 16.80% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 77.50%. With a float of $584.83 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $649.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 22965 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +36.56, operating margin of +14.18, and the pretax margin is +18.21.

Paramount Global (PARA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Entertainment Industry. The insider ownership of Paramount Global is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 81.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 17, was worth 20,935,233. In this transaction Director of this company bought 646,764 shares at a rate of $32.37, taking the stock ownership to the 32,012,190 shares.

Paramount Global (PARA) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.61) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +15.33 while generating a return on equity of 23.20. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.53 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 77.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -11.55% during the next five years compared to 13.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Paramount Global’s (PARA) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.43.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.24, a number that is poised to hit 0.33 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.37 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Paramount Global (PARA)

Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA) saw its 5-day average volume 9.08 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 11.54 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 93.71%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.00.

During the past 100 days, Paramount Global’s (PARA) raw stochastic average was set at 41.72%, which indicates a significant decrease from 96.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.97% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 56.08% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.78, while its 200-day Moving Average is $26.38. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $20.67 in the near term. At $20.97, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $21.44. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $19.90, it is likely to go to the next support level at $19.43. The third support level lies at $19.13 if the price breaches the second support level.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 12.99 billion has total of 649,174K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 28,586 M in contrast with the sum of 4,543 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 6,916 M and last quarter income was 231,000 K.