Can Teladoc Health Inc.’s (TDOC) hike of 5.80% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE: TDOC) kicked off on December 02, 2022, at the price of $28.25, up 0.69% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $29.23 and dropped to $27.64 before settling in for the closing price of $29.00. Over the past 52 weeks, TDOC has traded in a range of $23.08-$102.71.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales topped by 75.20%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 49.00%. With a float of $160.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $161.73 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 5100 workers is very important to gauge.

Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Health Information Services Industry. The insider ownership of Teladoc Health Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 83.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 28, was worth 65,595. In this transaction CHIEF PEOPLE OFFICER of this company sold 2,398 shares at a rate of $27.35, taking the stock ownership to the 74,317 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 17, when Company’s SVP CORPORATE STRATEGY sold 1,000 for $30.14, making the entire transaction worth $30,140. This insider now owns 23,408 shares in total.

Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.45 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.57) by $0.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.41 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 49.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE: TDOC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Teladoc Health Inc.’s (TDOC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.98. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 23.76.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -61.32, a number that is poised to hit -0.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC)

The latest stats from [Teladoc Health Inc., TDOC] show that its last 5-days average volume of 6.2 million was superior to 5.73 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.70%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.79.

During the past 100 days, Teladoc Health Inc.’s (TDOC) raw stochastic average was set at 28.36%, which indicates a significant decrease from 34.32% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.41% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 74.04% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $27.35, while its 200-day Moving Average is $40.44. Now, the first resistance to watch is $29.74. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $30.28. The third major resistance level sits at $31.33. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $28.15, it is likely to go to the next support level at $27.10. The third support level lies at $26.56 if the price breaches the second support level.

Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE: TDOC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 4.60 billion has total of 161,927K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,033 M in contrast with the sum of -428,790 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 611,400 K and last quarter income was -73,480 K.