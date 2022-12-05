Can Trip.com Group Limited’s (TCOM) hike of 24.32% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ: TCOM) on December 02, 2022, started off the session at the price of $31.98, soaring 1.22% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $32.64 and dropped to $31.25 before settling in for the closing price of $31.87. Within the past 52 weeks, TCOM’s price has moved between $14.29 and $32.19.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 0.80% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 83.90%. With a float of $637.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $647.87 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 33732 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +77.04, operating margin of -7.05, and the pretax margin is -2.35.

Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Travel Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Trip.com Group Limited is 4.00%, while institutional ownership is 53.00%.

Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -2.75 while generating a return on equity of -0.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 83.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ: TCOM) Trading Performance Indicators

Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.58, a number that is poised to hit 1.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.88 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM)

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ: TCOM) saw its 5-day average volume 8.46 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 5.86 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 95.63%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.75.

During the past 100 days, Trip.com Group Limited’s (TCOM) raw stochastic average was set at 97.16%, which indicates a significant increase from 94.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 66.65% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 68.25% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $26.54, while its 200-day Moving Average is $24.74. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $32.85 in the near term. At $33.44, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $34.24. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $31.46, it is likely to go to the next support level at $30.66. The third support level lies at $30.07 if the price breaches the second support level.

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ: TCOM) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 20.78 billion based on 599,627K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 3,142 M and income totals -86,000 K. The company made 598,000 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 10,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.