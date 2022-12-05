Canaan Inc. (CAN) is -13.42% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) on December 02, 2022, started off the session at the price of $2.48, soaring 3.97% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.63 and dropped to $2.4504 before settling in for the closing price of $2.52. Within the past 52 weeks, CAN’s price has moved between $2.32 and $8.72.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 946.70%. With a float of $156.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $170.72 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 346 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +56.98, operating margin of +36.69, and the pretax margin is +41.12.

Canaan Inc. (CAN) Latest Financial update

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.35) by $0.18. This company achieved a net margin of +40.11 while generating a return on equity of 101.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 946.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) Trading Performance Indicators

Canaan Inc. (CAN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 5.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.54.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.97, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.16 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Canaan Inc. (CAN)

The latest stats from [Canaan Inc., CAN] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.03 million was inferior to 3.21 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 48.31%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.23.

During the past 100 days, Canaan Inc.’s (CAN) raw stochastic average was set at 13.51%, which indicates a significant decrease from 29.41% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 97.11% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 73.33% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.02, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.79. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.68. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.75. The third major resistance level sits at $2.86. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.50, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.39. The third support level lies at $2.32 if the price breaches the second support level.

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 465.78 million based on 171,502K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 782,520 K and income totals 313,890 K. The company made 137,510 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 8,590 K in sales during its previous quarter.