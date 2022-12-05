Citigroup Inc. (C) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 12.74 million

On December 02, 2022, Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) opened at $47.28, lower -1.13% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $47.45 and dropped to $46.81 before settling in for the closing price of $47.78. Price fluctuations for C have ranged from $40.01 to $69.11 over the past 52 weeks.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -2.70% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 114.40% at the time writing. With a float of $1.93 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.94 billion.

The firm has a total of 238000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Citigroup Inc. (C) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Banks – Diversified industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Citigroup Inc. is 0.21%, while institutional ownership is 73.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 12, was worth 167,270,478. In this transaction See General Remark. of this company sold 4,614,358 shares at a rate of $36.25, taking the stock ownership to the 15,318 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 11, when Company’s Head of Human Resources sold 14,800 for $68.56, making the entire transaction worth $1,014,614. This insider now owns 57,043 shares in total.

Citigroup Inc. (C) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.42) by $0.21. This company achieved a net margin of +27.18 while generating a return on equity of 10.86. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.65 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 114.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -11.81% during the next five years compared to 16.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Citigroup Inc. (C). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.52.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.42, a number that is poised to hit 1.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Citigroup Inc. (C)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Citigroup Inc., C], we can find that recorded value of 17.55 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 22.63 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.42%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.20.

During the past 100 days, Citigroup Inc.’s (C) raw stochastic average was set at 49.71%, which indicates a significant increase from 24.82% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.21% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 29.41% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $45.34, while its 200-day Moving Average is $50.02. Now, the first resistance to watch is $47.52. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $47.81. The third major resistance level sits at $48.16. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $46.88, it is likely to go to the next support level at $46.53. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $46.24.

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) Key Stats

There are currently 1,936,853K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 93.56 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 79,865 M according to its annual income of 21,952 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 25,864 M and its income totaled 3,479 M.