CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD) is expecting -28.10% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD) kicked off on December 02, 2022, at the price of $121.75, down -0.06% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $125.55 and dropped to $120.73 before settling in for the closing price of $124.07. Over the past 52 weeks, CRWD has traded in a range of $108.89-$242.00.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 94.10%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -143.00%. With a float of $211.94 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $232.55 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 6250 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +73.45, operating margin of -9.39, and the pretax margin is -11.02.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 77.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 21, was worth 526,567. In this transaction CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER of this company sold 3,032 shares at a rate of $173.67, taking the stock ownership to the 27,999 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 21, when Company’s insider sold 8,823 for $173.67, making the entire transaction worth $1,532,290. This insider now owns 174,554 shares in total.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 7/30/2022, the organization reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.27) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of -16.18 while generating a return on equity of -24.76. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -143.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 73.75% during the next five years compared to -13.40% drop over the previous five years of trading.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.’s (CRWD) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 15.21. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 49.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.75, a number that is poised to hit 0.31 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.87 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD)

Looking closely at CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD), its last 5-days average volume was 15.18 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 4.47 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 36.48%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 8.27.

During the past 100 days, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.’s (CRWD) raw stochastic average was set at 15.60%, which indicates a significant decrease from 35.52% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 76.66% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 59.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $150.01, while its 200-day Moving Average is $176.40. However, in the short run, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $126.12. Second resistance stands at $128.25. The third major resistance level sits at $130.94. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $121.30, it is likely to go to the next support level at $118.61. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $116.48.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 27.89 billion has total of 233,381K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,452 M in contrast with the sum of -234,800 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 535,150 K and last quarter income was -49,290 K.