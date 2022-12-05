CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 0 K

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY) on December 02, 2022, started off the session at the price of $3.89, soaring 4.05% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.12 and dropped to $3.855 before settling in for the closing price of $3.95. Within the past 52 weeks, CBAY’s price has moved between $1.67 and $4.30.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -71.10%. With a float of $80.92 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $87.80 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 60 employees.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 76.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 06, was worth 100,037. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 51,301 shares at a rate of $1.95, taking the stock ownership to the 171,301 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 19, when Company’s Chief Medical Officer bought 20,000 for $3.04, making the entire transaction worth $60,800. This insider now owns 20,000 shares in total.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.3) by -$0.01. This company achieved a return on equity of -65.30. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -71.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY) Trading Performance Indicators

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 12.20 was reported for the most recent quarter.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.25, a number that is poised to hit -0.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY)

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY) saw its 5-day average volume 1.02 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.54 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 93.29%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.21.

During the past 100 days, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s (CBAY) raw stochastic average was set at 85.93%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.95% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 76.89% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 62.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.43, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.12. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.20 in the near term. At $4.29, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.47. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.94, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.76. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.67.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 343.84 million based on 84,678K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals -90,000 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -24,510 K in sales during its previous quarter.