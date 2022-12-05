Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 810,400 K

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) on December 02, 2022, started off the session at the price of $2.04, plunging -0.48% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.16 and dropped to $2.025 before settling in for the closing price of $2.09. Within the past 52 weeks, DBD’s price has moved between $1.91 and $11.00.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 3.30% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 71.00%. With a float of $71.41 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $79.10 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 22000 employees.

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Application industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 77.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 17, was worth 39,480. In this transaction Director of this company bought 12,000 shares at a rate of $3.29, taking the stock ownership to the 166,283 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 16, when Company’s Director bought 7,152 for $3.50, making the entire transaction worth $25,032. This insider now owns 100,726 shares in total.

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.14) by $0.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.52 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 71.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.00% during the next five years compared to 17.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) Trading Performance Indicators

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.96, a number that is poised to hit 0.38 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.47 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD)

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) saw its 5-day average volume 1.61 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.45 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.77%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated’s (DBD) raw stochastic average was set at 5.06%, which indicates a significant decrease from 6.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 63.66% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 100.54% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.42, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.89. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.15 in the near term. At $2.22, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.29. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.02, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.95. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.88.

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 163.05 million based on 79,078K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 3,905 M and income totals -78,800 K. The company made 810,400 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -49,800 K in sales during its previous quarter.