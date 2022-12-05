Dow Inc. (DOW) soared 0.94 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

December 02, 2022, Dow Inc. (NYSE: DOW) trading session started at the price of $50.47, that was 0.94% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $51.70 and dropped to $50.43 before settling in for the closing price of $51.07. A 52-week range for DOW has been $42.91 – $71.86.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

Annual sales at Basic Materials sector company grew by 2.70% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 411.70%. With a float of $702.78 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $714.30 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 35700 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +18.90, operating margin of +14.35, and the pretax margin is +14.82.

Dow Inc. (DOW) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Dow Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Dow Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 65.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 26, was worth 21,640. In this transaction Director of this company bought 450 shares at a rate of $48.09, taking the stock ownership to the 1,625 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 01, when Company’s Director bought 400 for $52.41, making the entire transaction worth $20,962. This insider now owns 1,175 shares in total.

Dow Inc. (DOW) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $1.08) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +11.42 while generating a return on equity of 41.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.75 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 411.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -7.20% during the next five years compared to 7.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Dow Inc. (NYSE: DOW) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Dow Inc. (DOW) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.61. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.95.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.71, a number that is poised to hit 0.57 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.39 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Dow Inc. (DOW)

Dow Inc. (NYSE: DOW) saw its 5-day average volume 5.47 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 5.88 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.76%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.35.

During the past 100 days, Dow Inc.’s (DOW) raw stochastic average was set at 63.93%, which indicates a significant decrease from 68.83% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.98% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 33.24% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $47.64, while its 200-day Moving Average is $55.82. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $52.02 in the near term. At $52.50, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $53.29. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $50.75, it is likely to go to the next support level at $49.96. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $49.48.

Dow Inc. (NYSE: DOW) Key Stats

There are 703,759K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 36.29 billion. As of now, sales total 54,968 M while income totals 6,311 M. Its latest quarter income was 14,115 M while its last quarter net income were 739,000 K.