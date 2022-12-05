ESS Tech Inc. (GWH) 20 Days SMA touches -6.68%: The odds favor the bear

ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE: GWH) kicked off on December 02, 2022, at the price of $3.00, up 9.74% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.40 and dropped to $2.965 before settling in for the closing price of $3.08. Over the past 52 weeks, GWH has traded in a range of $2.59-$16.66.

While this was happening, with a float of $84.62 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $152.86 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 160 employees.

ESS Tech Inc. (GWH) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts Industry. The insider ownership of ESS Tech Inc. is 5.90%, while institutional ownership is 40.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 21, was worth 54,758. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 14,339 shares at a rate of $3.82, taking the stock ownership to the 1,367,520 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 21, when Company’s President sold 6,350 for $3.82, making the entire transaction worth $24,249. This insider now owns 2,397,089 shares in total.

ESS Tech Inc. (GWH) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.1 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.15) by $0.05. This company achieved a return on equity of -224.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE: GWH) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at ESS Tech Inc.’s (GWH) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 7.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 582.45.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.51, a number that is poised to hit -0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.58 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ESS Tech Inc. (GWH)

Looking closely at ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE: GWH), its last 5-days average volume was 1.36 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.17 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.47%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.32.

During the past 100 days, ESS Tech Inc.’s (GWH) raw stochastic average was set at 28.04%, which indicates a significant decrease from 30.63% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 78.06% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 103.23% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.86, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.29. However, in the short run, ESS Tech Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.53. Second resistance stands at $3.68. The third major resistance level sits at $3.97. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.10, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.81. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.66.

ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE: GWH) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 524.20 million has total of 153,259K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -477,120 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 190 K and last quarter income was -31,600 K.