Evergy Inc. (EVRG) is -2.00% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

On December 02, 2022, Evergy Inc. (NYSE: EVRG) opened at $58.44, lower -0.65% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $58.715 and dropped to $57.94 before settling in for the closing price of $58.88. Price fluctuations for EVRG have ranged from $54.12 to $73.12 over the past 52 weeks.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

A company in the Utilities sector has jumped its sales by 16.90% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 41.00% at the time writing. With a float of $229.03 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $229.90 million.

In an organization with 4930 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Evergy Inc. (EVRG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Utilities – Regulated Electric industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Evergy Inc. is 0.22%, while institutional ownership is 86.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 03, was worth 28,003. In this transaction Director of this company sold 400 shares at a rate of $70.01, taking the stock ownership to the 480 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 02, when Company’s Director sold 400 for $69.98, making the entire transaction worth $27,992. This insider now owns 880 shares in total.

Evergy Inc. (EVRG) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.83) by $0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 41.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.60% during the next five years compared to 9.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Evergy Inc. (NYSE: EVRG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Evergy Inc. (EVRG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.39.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.46, a number that is poised to hit 0.26 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.72 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Evergy Inc. (EVRG)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 3.9 million. That was better than the volume of 1.44 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 64.23%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.51.

During the past 100 days, Evergy Inc.’s (EVRG) raw stochastic average was set at 25.09%, which indicates a significant decrease from 39.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.86% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 27.49% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $59.55, while its 200-day Moving Average is $65.17. However, in the short run, Evergy Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $58.83. Second resistance stands at $59.16. The third major resistance level sits at $59.61. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $58.06, it is likely to go to the next support level at $57.61. The third support level lies at $57.28 if the price breaches the second support level.

Evergy Inc. (NYSE: EVRG) Key Stats

There are currently 229,536K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 13.63 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 5,587 M according to its annual income of 879,700 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,909 M and its income totaled 428,200 K.