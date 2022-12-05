First Horizon Corporation (FHN) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -0.36%

December 02, 2022, First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN) trading session started at the price of $24.68, that was -0.08% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $24.7117 and dropped to $24.65 before settling in for the closing price of $24.70. A 52-week range for FHN has been $15.00 – $24.92.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 21.40% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -7.90%. With a float of $529.50 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $535.99 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 7676 employees.

First Horizon Corporation (FHN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward First Horizon Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of First Horizon Corporation is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 80.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 30, was worth 3,455,839. In this transaction President-Specialty Banking of this company sold 139,637 shares at a rate of $24.75, taking the stock ownership to the 527,091 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 09, when Company’s SEVP, Chief Operating Officer sold 36,228 for $24.34, making the entire transaction worth $881,620. This insider now owns 169,290 shares in total.

First Horizon Corporation (FHN) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.43) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.46 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -7.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.50% during the next five years compared to 13.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what First Horizon Corporation (FHN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.61. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.28.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.49, a number that is poised to hit 0.47 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of First Horizon Corporation (FHN)

First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN) saw its 5-day average volume 17.07 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 6.06 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 66.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, First Horizon Corporation’s (FHN) raw stochastic average was set at 93.42%, which indicates a significant increase from 61.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 5.72% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 9.76% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $24.01, while its 200-day Moving Average is $22.88. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $24.71 in the near term. At $24.74, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $24.77. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $24.65, it is likely to go to the next support level at $24.62. The third support level lies at $24.59 if the price breaches the second support level.

First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN) Key Stats

There are 536,804K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 13.22 billion. As of now, sales total 3,234 M while income totals 999,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 946,000 K while its last quarter net income were 265,000 K.