Five9 Inc. (FIVN) is 8.55% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN) on December 02, 2022, started off the session at the price of $65.52, soaring 0.89% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $68.63 and dropped to $64.51 before settling in for the closing price of $67.45. Within the past 52 weeks, FIVN’s price has moved between $46.61 and $144.63.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 30.30% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -19.50%. With a float of $69.43 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $70.23 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2138 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +54.24, operating margin of -8.25, and the pretax margin is -10.55.

Five9 Inc. (FIVN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Infrastructure industry stocks is more important than anything else. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 11, was worth 315,816. In this transaction Director of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $63.16, taking the stock ownership to the 38,597 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 10, when Company’s Pres. & Chief Revenue Officer sold 4,302 for $57.82, making the entire transaction worth $248,742. This insider now owns 116,448 shares in total.

Five9 Inc. (FIVN) Latest Financial update

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.18) by $0.16. This company achieved a net margin of -8.69 while generating a return on equity of -21.62. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.51 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -19.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 21.96% during the next five years compared to -28.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN) Trading Performance Indicators

Five9 Inc. (FIVN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 4.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.31. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1043.74.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.22, a number that is poised to hit 0.41 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.57 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Five9 Inc. (FIVN)

Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN) saw its 5-day average volume 1.53 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.25 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 94.62%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.72.

During the past 100 days, Five9 Inc.’s (FIVN) raw stochastic average was set at 29.06%, which indicates a significant decrease from 95.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 56.71% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 78.03% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $62.50, while its 200-day Moving Average is $91.24. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $69.62 in the near term. At $71.18, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $73.74. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $65.50, it is likely to go to the next support level at $62.94. The third support level lies at $61.38 if the price breaches the second support level.

Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 4.70 billion based on 70,505K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 609,590 K and income totals -53,000 K. The company made 198,340 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -23,210 K in sales during its previous quarter.