Formula One Group (FWONK) is expecting -4.01% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

On December 02, 2022, Formula One Group (NASDAQ: FWONK) opened at $62.41, lower -2.79% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $62.41 and dropped to $60.48 before settling in for the closing price of $63.00. Price fluctuations for FWONK have ranged from $50.00 to $71.17 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 146.30% at the time writing. With a float of $198.87 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $207.40 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +11.70, operating margin of +1.87, and the pretax margin is -7.35.

Formula One Group (FWONK) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Broadcasting industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 30, was worth 1,125,153. In this transaction CAO/PFO of this company sold 24,218 shares at a rate of $46.46, taking the stock ownership to the 3,173 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 22, when Company’s Director sold 916 for $59.09, making the entire transaction worth $54,126. This insider now owns 3,940 shares in total.

Formula One Group (FWONK) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.19) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of -8.90 while generating a return on equity of -2.95. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 146.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ: FWONK) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Formula One Group (FWONK). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.92.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.57, a number that is poised to hit 0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.85 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Formula One Group (FWONK)

Looking closely at Formula One Group (NASDAQ: FWONK), its last 5-days average volume was 1.11 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.18 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.53%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.19.

During the past 100 days, Formula One Group’s (FWONK) raw stochastic average was set at 54.80%, which indicates a significant decrease from 79.19% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.45% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 34.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $58.83, while its 200-day Moving Average is $62.32. However, in the short run, Formula One Group’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $62.27. Second resistance stands at $63.31. The third major resistance level sits at $64.20. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $60.34, it is likely to go to the next support level at $59.45. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $58.41.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ: FWONK) Key Stats

There are currently 233,822K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 30.49 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 11,400 M according to its annual income of 398,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 3,247 M and its income totaled 391,000 K.