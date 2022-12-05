Global Payments Inc. (GPN) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -4.18% last month.

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN) kicked off on December 02, 2022, at the price of $101.89, down -0.43% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $103.41 and dropped to $101.41 before settling in for the closing price of $103.53. Over the past 52 weeks, GPN has traded in a range of $93.99-$153.76.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 31.10% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 69.00%. With a float of $267.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $275.03 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 25000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +55.73, operating margin of +20.60, and the pretax margin is +12.25.

Global Payments Inc. (GPN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Specialty Business Services Industry. The insider ownership of Global Payments Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 90.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 09, was worth 468,538. In this transaction Director of this company sold 4,807 shares at a rate of $97.47, taking the stock ownership to the 11,699 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 04, when Company’s Director bought 5,247 for $95.26, making the entire transaction worth $499,829. This insider now owns 287,688 shares in total.

Global Payments Inc. (GPN) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $2.34) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +11.33 while generating a return on equity of 3.65. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.46 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 69.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.23% during the next five years compared to 32.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Global Payments Inc.’s (GPN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.10. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 19.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.22, a number that is poised to hit 2.42 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 10.43 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Global Payments Inc. (GPN)

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN) saw its 5-day average volume 2.45 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 2.1 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.74%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.90.

During the past 100 days, Global Payments Inc.’s (GPN) raw stochastic average was set at 21.19%, which indicates a significant decrease from 74.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.86% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 42.77% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $107.67, while its 200-day Moving Average is $122.20. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $103.86 in the near term. At $104.63, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $105.86. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $101.86, it is likely to go to the next support level at $100.63. The third support level lies at $99.86 if the price breaches the second support level.

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 27.60 billion has total of 270,401K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 8,524 M in contrast with the sum of 965,460 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,285 M and last quarter income was 290,450 K.