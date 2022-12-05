GT (The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company) climbed 0.27 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

A new trading day began on December 02, 2022, with The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) stock priced at $11.08, up 0.27% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.29 and dropped to $11.02 before settling in for the closing price of $11.22. GT’s price has ranged from $9.76 to $24.17 over the past 52 weeks.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 2.90% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 154.00%. With a float of $281.70 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $284.00 million.

The firm has a total of 72000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +24.11, operating margin of +5.83, and the pretax margin is +2.94.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Auto Parts Industry. The insider ownership of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company is 0.41%, while institutional ownership is 82.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 08, was worth 3,912,149. In this transaction Chairman of the Bd, CEO & Pres of this company sold 175,197 shares at a rate of $22.33, taking the stock ownership to the 483,953 shares.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.46 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +4.37 while generating a return on equity of 18.92. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.52 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 154.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.13% during the next five years compared to -9.40% drop over the previous five years of trading.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.01, a number that is poised to hit 0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.83 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, GT], we can find that recorded value of 2.69 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 5.35 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 65.49%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.47.

During the past 100 days, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company’s (GT) raw stochastic average was set at 25.13%, which indicates a significant decrease from 72.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 41.94% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 57.64% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.10, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.53. Now, the first resistance to watch is $11.35. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $11.46. The third major resistance level sits at $11.62. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.08, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.92. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $10.81.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3.18 billion, the company has a total of 282,861K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 17,478 M while annual income is 764,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 5,311 M while its latest quarter income was 44,000 K.