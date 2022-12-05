Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) 20 Days SMA touches 4.89%: The odds favor the bear

On December 02, 2022, Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) opened at $3.51, lower -2.76% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.565 and dropped to $3.505 before settling in for the closing price of $3.62. Price fluctuations for HMY have ranged from $1.93 to $5.50 over the past 52 weeks.

Basic Materials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 17.20% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -120.80% at the time writing. With a float of $434.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $612.46 million.

The firm has a total of 37609 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +11.05, operating margin of +19.23, and the pretax margin is -2.66.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Gold industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited is 15.10%, while institutional ownership is 35.60%.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -2.50 while generating a return on equity of -3.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -120.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.86. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 130.74.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.10

Technical Analysis of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited, HMY], we can find that recorded value of 6.84 million was better than the volume posted last year of 6.43 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.18%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited’s (HMY) raw stochastic average was set at 87.07%, which indicates a significant increase from 49.96% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 41.61% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 66.99% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.94, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.51. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.56. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.59. The third major resistance level sits at $3.62. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.50, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.47. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.44.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) Key Stats

There are currently 618,072K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.12 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,806 M according to its annual income of -69,220 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 4,998 M and its income totaled 77,857 K.