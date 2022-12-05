HUTCHMED (China) Limited (HCM) is 43.01% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

A new trading day began on December 02, 2022, with HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ: HCM) stock priced at $13.20, up 4.25% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.69 and dropped to $12.93 before settling in for the closing price of $12.95. HCM’s price has ranged from $7.39 to $36.29 over the past 52 weeks.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -36.30%. With a float of $88.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $169.86 million.

In an organization with 1759 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.49, operating margin of -96.55, and the pretax margin is -60.58.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (HCM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – General Industry. The insider ownership of HUTCHMED (China) Limited is 0.41%, while institutional ownership is 24.00%.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (HCM) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -54.66 while generating a return on equity of -26.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -36.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ: HCM) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are HUTCHMED (China) Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.50

Technical Analysis of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (HCM)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 3.15 million. That was better than the volume of 0.53 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.11%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.97.

During the past 100 days, HUTCHMED (China) Limited’s (HCM) raw stochastic average was set at 79.82%, which indicates a significant decrease from 89.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 85.84% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 80.94% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.53, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.32. However, in the short run, HUTCHMED (China) Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $13.82. Second resistance stands at $14.13. The third major resistance level sits at $14.58. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.06, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.61. The third support level lies at $12.30 if the price breaches the second support level.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ: HCM) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.28 billion, the company has a total of 172,955K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 356,130 K while annual income is -194,650 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 75,806 K while its latest quarter income was -61,254 K.