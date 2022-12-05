IMPP (Imperial Petroleum Inc.) climbed 2.13 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

December 02, 2022, Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP) trading session started at the price of $0.35, that was 2.13% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.3577 and dropped to $0.3412 before settling in for the closing price of $0.35. A 52-week range for IMPP has been $0.26 – $9.70.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -823.20%. With a float of $189.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $190.25 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is -13.50, operating margin of -20.08, and the pretax margin is -20.96.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Imperial Petroleum Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Imperial Petroleum Inc. is 0.54%, while institutional ownership is 2.90%.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -20.96 while generating a return on equity of -3.15.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -823.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.06.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.07

Technical Analysis of Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Imperial Petroleum Inc., IMPP], we can find that recorded value of 3.69 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 27.92 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 38.35%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Imperial Petroleum Inc.’s (IMPP) raw stochastic average was set at 28.85%, which indicates a significant increase from 22.54% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 52.29% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 72.73% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3805, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8116. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.3615. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.3679. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3780. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3450, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3349. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.3285.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP) Key Stats

There are 142,837K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 67.09 million. As of now, sales total 17,360 K while income totals -3,640 K. Its latest quarter income was 42,640 K while its last quarter net income were 15,450 K.