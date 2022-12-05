ING Groep N.V. (ING) posted a -0.08% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

ING Groep N.V. (NYSE: ING) on December 02, 2022, started off the session at the price of $11.94, soaring 0.08% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.03 and dropped to $11.91 before settling in for the closing price of $12.02. Within the past 52 weeks, ING’s price has moved between $8.14 and $15.56.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was -13.70%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 92.70%. With a float of $3.60 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.73 billion.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 58000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

ING Groep N.V. (ING) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Banks – Diversified industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of ING Groep N.V. is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 4.20%.

ING Groep N.V. (ING) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.33) by $0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 92.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.30% during the next five years compared to 2.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ING Groep N.V. (NYSE: ING) Trading Performance Indicators

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.96.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.96, a number that is poised to hit 0.28 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ING Groep N.V. (ING)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 5.9 million, its volume of 3.97 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.83%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.24.

During the past 100 days, ING Groep N.V.’s (ING) raw stochastic average was set at 97.13%, which indicates a significant increase from 85.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 16.57% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 37.51% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.14, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.06. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $12.07 in the near term. At $12.11, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $12.19. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.95, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.87. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $11.83.

ING Groep N.V. (NYSE: ING) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 44.69 billion based on 3,900,669K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 32,119 M and income totals 7,041 M. The company made 4,447 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 986,740 K in sales during its previous quarter.