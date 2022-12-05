Investors finally get a glimpse of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) volume hitting the figure of 2.77 million.

December 02, 2022, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: BAM) trading session started at the price of $45.89, that was -3.42% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $46.11 and dropped to $44.92 before settling in for the closing price of $46.73. A 52-week range for BAM has been $36.93 – $62.47.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

A company in the Financial sector has jumped its sales by 25.40% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 31.80%. With a float of $1.34 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.56 billion.

In an organization with 180000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Brookfield Asset Management Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is 12.90%, while institutional ownership is 76.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 01, was worth 23,794,100. In this transaction of this company sold 970,000 shares at a rate of $24.53, taking the stock ownership to the 12,311,712 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 01, when Company’s sold 970,000 for $24.53, making the entire transaction worth $23,794,100. This insider now owns 12,311,712 shares in total.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.75) by -$0.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.83 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 31.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 17.48% during the next five years compared to 18.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: BAM) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.77.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.06, a number that is poised to hit 0.81 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.58 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.98 million. That was better than the volume of 1.93 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.71%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.50.

During the past 100 days, Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s (BAM) raw stochastic average was set at 47.81%, which indicates a significant increase from 38.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.28% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 38.41% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $41.99, while its 200-day Moving Average is $48.18. However, in the short run, Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $45.85. Second resistance stands at $46.58. The third major resistance level sits at $47.04. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $44.66, it is likely to go to the next support level at $44.20. The third support level lies at $43.47 if the price breaches the second support level.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: BAM) Key Stats

There are 1,619,764K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 69.48 billion. As of now, sales total 75,731 M while income totals 3,966 M. Its latest quarter income was 23,418 M while its last quarter net income were 423,000 K.