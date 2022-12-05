Investors finally get a glimpse of Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) volume hitting the figure of 2.03 million.

On December 02, 2022, Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE: DOC) opened at $14.95, higher 1.26% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.315 and dropped to $14.875 before settling in for the closing price of $15.06. Price fluctuations for DOC have ranged from $13.42 to $19.12 over the past 52 weeks.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

Annual sales at Real Estate sector company grew by 13.70% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 22.30% at the time writing. With a float of $226.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $226.53 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 89 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +35.49, operating margin of +27.24, and the pretax margin is +18.96.

Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the REIT – Healthcare Facilities industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Physicians Realty Trust is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 96.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 19, was worth 178,100. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $17.81, taking the stock ownership to the 459,801 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 18, when Company’s President and CEO sold 10,000 for $18.08, making the entire transaction worth $180,800. This insider now owns 469,801 shares in total.

Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.06) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +18.35 while generating a return on equity of 3.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 22.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.70% during the next five years compared to 11.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE: DOC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Physicians Realty Trust (DOC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.97. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 131.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.53, a number that is poised to hit 0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.23 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Physicians Realty Trust (DOC)

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE: DOC) saw its 5-day average volume 2.55 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 2.11 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 92.91%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.41.

During the past 100 days, Physicians Realty Trust’s (DOC) raw stochastic average was set at 37.50%, which indicates a significant decrease from 95.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.57% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 26.39% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.51, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.60. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $15.42 in the near term. At $15.59, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $15.86. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.98, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.71. The third support level lies at $14.54 if the price breaches the second support level.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE: DOC) Key Stats

There are currently 228,261K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.55 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 457,700 K according to its annual income of 83,970 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 131,510 K and its income totaled 62,960 K.