Investors finally get a glimpse of Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) volume hitting the figure of 8.87 million.

A new trading day began on December 02, 2022, with Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) stock priced at $30.63, down -0.38% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $31.60 and dropped to $30.25 before settling in for the closing price of $31.48. RIVN’s price has ranged from $19.25 to $123.40 over the past 52 weeks.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 52.80%. With a float of $801.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $918.00 million.

In an organization with 10422 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -1203.64, operating margin of -7672.73, and the pretax margin is -8523.64.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Auto Manufacturers Industry. The insider ownership of Rivian Automotive Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 69.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 16, was worth 111,650. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 3,257 shares at a rate of $34.28, taking the stock ownership to the 77,894 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 15, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 14,235 for $34.92, making the entire transaction worth $497,149. This insider now owns 81,151 shares in total.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$1.62 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -8523.64 while generating a return on equity of -40.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.79 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 52.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Rivian Automotive Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 6.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 26.82.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -17.59, a number that is poised to hit -1.98 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -5.76 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 10.76 million. That was inferior than the volume of 18.0 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.11%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.08.

During the past 100 days, Rivian Automotive Inc.’s (RIVN) raw stochastic average was set at 29.63%, which indicates a significant decrease from 44.51% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 66.82% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 74.24% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $32.34, while its 200-day Moving Average is $35.18. However, in the short run, Rivian Automotive Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $31.89. Second resistance stands at $32.42. The third major resistance level sits at $33.24. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $30.54, it is likely to go to the next support level at $29.72. The third support level lies at $29.19 if the price breaches the second support level.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 28.13 billion, the company has a total of 920,956K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 55,000 K while annual income is -4,688 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 536,000 K while its latest quarter income was -1,724 M.