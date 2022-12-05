Investors finally get a glimpse of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) volume hitting the figure of 3.1 million.

On December 02, 2022, Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE: SBSW) opened at $10.94, higher 2.53% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.50 and dropped to $10.93 before settling in for the closing price of $11.06. Price fluctuations for SBSW have ranged from $8.00 to $20.64 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Basic Materials sector has jumped its sales by 40.70% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 7.00% at the time writing. With a float of $172.34 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $705.48 million.

In an organization with 84981 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +36.16, operating margin of +34.19, and the pretax margin is +26.46.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.32) by $0.72. This company achieved a net margin of +19.20 while generating a return on equity of 44.54. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 7.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE: SBSW) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.88. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 13.37.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.65, a number that is poised to hit 0.32 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.60 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 3.12 million. That was inferior than the volume of 3.8 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 90.54%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.46.

During the past 100 days, Sibanye Stillwater Limited’s (SBSW) raw stochastic average was set at 95.43%, which indicates a significant increase from 89.32% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.23% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 57.97% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.77, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.94. However, in the short run, Sibanye Stillwater Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $11.58. Second resistance stands at $11.83. The third major resistance level sits at $12.15. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.01, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.69. The third support level lies at $10.44 if the price breaches the second support level.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE: SBSW) Key Stats

There are currently 707,560K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 7.80 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 11,658 M according to its annual income of 2,238 M.