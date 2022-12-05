Investors finally get a glimpse of Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) volume hitting the figure of 2.52 million.

A new trading day began on December 02, 2022, with Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE: SI) stock priced at $25.00, up 5.04% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $26.51 and dropped to $24.86 before settling in for the closing price of $25.22. SI’s price has ranged from $23.20 to $203.73 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 25.70% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 114.50%. With a float of $31.01 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $31.66 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 279 employees.

Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of Silvergate Capital Corporation is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 80.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 21, was worth 1,508,324. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 16,314 shares at a rate of $92.46, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 22, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 750 for $135.00, making the entire transaction worth $101,250. This insider now owns 10,097 shares in total.

Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.28 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +44.71 while generating a return on equity of 8.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.57 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 114.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 33.80% during the next five years compared to 50.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE: SI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Silvergate Capital Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.99. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.32.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.86, a number that is poised to hit 1.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI)

Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE: SI) saw its 5-day average volume 4.55 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.45 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 47.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.21.

During the past 100 days, Silvergate Capital Corporation’s (SI) raw stochastic average was set at 3.87%, which indicates a significant decrease from 22.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 136.74% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 99.75% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $51.81, while its 200-day Moving Average is $86.24. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $27.05 in the near term. At $27.60, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $28.70. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $25.40, it is likely to go to the next support level at $24.30. The third support level lies at $23.75 if the price breaches the second support level.

Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE: SI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 752.32 million, the company has a total of 31,659K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 175,650 K while annual income is 78,530 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 99,220 K while its latest quarter income was 43,330 K.