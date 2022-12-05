Investors must take note of Capital One Financial Corporation’s (COF) performance last week, which was -3.96%.

On December 02, 2022, Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) opened at $98.15, lower -1.64% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $100.25 and dropped to $97.50 before settling in for the closing price of $99.32. Price fluctuations for COF have ranged from $90.27 to $162.40 over the past 52 weeks.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 2.40% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 420.00% at the time writing. With a float of $377.50 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $383.40 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 55100 employees.

Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Credit Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Capital One Financial Corporation is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 91.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 14, was worth 69,466. In this transaction Chief Audit Officer of this company sold 606 shares at a rate of $114.63, taking the stock ownership to the 7,793 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 14, when Company’s Chairman and CEO sold 12,537 for $114.77, making the entire transaction worth $1,438,871. This insider now owns 3,757,022 shares in total.

Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $4.2 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $5.04) by -$0.84. This company achieved a net margin of +38.42 while generating a return on equity of 20.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.55 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 420.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -6.60% during the next five years compared to 31.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Capital One Financial Corporation (COF). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.29. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.38.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 20.21, a number that is poised to hit 4.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 16.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Capital One Financial Corporation (COF)

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) saw its 5-day average volume 2.31 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.76 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.49%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.87.

During the past 100 days, Capital One Financial Corporation’s (COF) raw stochastic average was set at 26.38%, which indicates a significant increase from 1.05% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.52% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 44.75% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $99.84, while its 200-day Moving Average is $114.93. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $99.46 in the near term. At $101.23, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $102.21. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $96.71, it is likely to go to the next support level at $95.73. The third support level lies at $93.96 if the price breaches the second support level.

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) Key Stats

There are currently 381,699K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 37.26 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 32,033 M according to its annual income of 12,390 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 10,002 M and its income totaled 1,694 M.