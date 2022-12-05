Investors must take note of PagSeguro Digital Ltd.’s (PAGS) performance last week, which was -1.01%.

December 02, 2022, PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE: PAGS) trading session started at the price of $9.60, that was 0.51% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.84 and dropped to $9.415 before settling in for the closing price of $9.73. A 52-week range for PAGS has been $9.45 – $29.28.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 55.80% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -10.40%. With a float of $328.69 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $331.29 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 8387 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +43.48, operating margin of +20.60, and the pretax margin is +14.45.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward PagSeguro Digital Ltd. stocks. The insider ownership of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is 0.27%, while institutional ownership is 52.20%.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.21) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +11.32 while generating a return on equity of 11.75. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -10.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 18.86% during the next five years compared to 53.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE: PAGS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.51.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.75, a number that is poised to hit 1.33 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.97 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE: PAGS) saw its 5-day average volume 6.08 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 3.75 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.07%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.93.

During the past 100 days, PagSeguro Digital Ltd.’s (PAGS) raw stochastic average was set at 3.62%, which indicates a significant decrease from 7.64% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 92.92% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 90.34% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.16, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.01. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $9.94 in the near term. At $10.10, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $10.37. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.52, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.25. The third support level lies at $9.09 if the price breaches the second support level.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE: PAGS) Key Stats

There are 329,608K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 3.77 billion. As of now, sales total 1,936 M while income totals 216,080 K. Its latest quarter income was 769,960 K while its last quarter net income were 72,560 K.