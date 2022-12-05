Investors must take note of Titan Medical Inc.’s (TMDI) performance last week, which was 56.44%.

December 02, 2022, Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDI) trading session started at the price of $0.495, that was 26.09% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.6714 and dropped to $0.495 before settling in for the closing price of $0.52. A 52-week range for TMDI has been $0.38 – $0.80.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -192.90%. With a float of $111.61 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $111.89 million.

The firm has a total of 49 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Titan Medical Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Titan Medical Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 3.74%.

Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.1 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.09) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -73.95 while generating a return on equity of -138.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -192.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDI) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.35.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.08, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.52 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Titan Medical Inc., TMDI], we can find that recorded value of 0.81 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.23 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 95.29%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Titan Medical Inc.’s (TMDI) raw stochastic average was set at 95.06%, which indicates a significant increase from 95.06% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 145.38% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 84.19% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4459, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.4994. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.7206. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.7842. The third major resistance level sits at $0.8970. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5442, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4314. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.3678.

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDI) Key Stats

There are 111,891K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 73.52 million. As of now, sales total 20,090 K while income totals -14,860 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -10,370 K.