IonQ Inc. (IONQ) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -7.32% last month.

On December 02, 2022, IonQ Inc. (NYSE: IONQ) opened at $4.85, lower -0.40% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.98 and dropped to $4.745 before settling in for the closing price of $4.96. Price fluctuations for IONQ have ranged from $4.16 to $22.32 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -76.80% at the time writing. With a float of $175.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $198.30 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 97 workers is very important to gauge.

IonQ Inc. (IONQ) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Computer Hardware industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of IonQ Inc. is 8.20%, while institutional ownership is 46.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 12, was worth 8,421. In this transaction Chief Scientist of this company sold 1,548 shares at a rate of $5.44, taking the stock ownership to the 6,618,648 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 12, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 3,058 for $5.44, making the entire transaction worth $16,636. This insider now owns 827,311 shares in total.

IonQ Inc. (IONQ) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.1) by $0.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -76.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

IonQ Inc. (NYSE: IONQ) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for IonQ Inc. (IONQ). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 21.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 106.89.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.54, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.53 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of IonQ Inc. (IONQ)

The latest stats from [IonQ Inc., IONQ] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.45 million was inferior to 3.83 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.26%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.32.

During the past 100 days, IonQ Inc.’s (IONQ) raw stochastic average was set at 14.65%, which indicates a significant increase from 13.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 59.79% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 91.56% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.18, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.16. Now, the first resistance to watch is $5.03. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.12. The third major resistance level sits at $5.27. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.80, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.65. The third support level lies at $4.56 if the price breaches the second support level.

IonQ Inc. (NYSE: IONQ) Key Stats

There are currently 198,140K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 962.02 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,100 K according to its annual income of -106,190 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,760 K and its income totaled -23,980 K.