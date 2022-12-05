JBLU (JetBlue Airways Corporation) dropped -0.25 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) on December 02, 2022, started off the session at the price of $7.85, plunging -0.25% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.96 and dropped to $7.7527 before settling in for the closing price of $7.96. Within the past 52 weeks, JBLU’s price has moved between $6.21 and $16.39.

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -1.70% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 88.30%. With a float of $321.90 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $323.90 million.

The firm has a total of 20013 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -12.09, operating margin of -15.12, and the pretax margin is -4.36.

JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Airlines industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of JetBlue Airways Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 69.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 02, was worth 10,970. In this transaction CEO of this company sold 1,000 shares at a rate of $10.97, taking the stock ownership to the 583,298 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 18, when Company’s CEO sold 1,000 for $12.61, making the entire transaction worth $12,610. This insider now owns 582,776 shares in total.

JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.23) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -3.01 while generating a return on equity of -4.67. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 88.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) Trading Performance Indicators

JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.29. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 68.36.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.60, a number that is poised to hit 0.27 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.62 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [JetBlue Airways Corporation, JBLU], we can find that recorded value of 7.17 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 10.55 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.81%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.29.

During the past 100 days, JetBlue Airways Corporation’s (JBLU) raw stochastic average was set at 55.12%, which indicates a significant increase from 44.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.44% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 47.31% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.38, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.69. Now, the first resistance to watch is $8.02. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $8.09. The third major resistance level sits at $8.22. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.81, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.68. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $7.60.

JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.53 billion based on 323,878K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 6,037 M and income totals -182,000 K. The company made 2,562 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 57,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.