Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) kicked off at the price of $3.33: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

A new trading day began on December 02, 2022, with Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) stock priced at $2.85, up 14.43% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.35 and dropped to $2.82 before settling in for the closing price of $2.91. KC’s price has ranged from $1.77 to $17.41 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -12.90%. With a float of $240.56 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $244.05 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 10209 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.26 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -12.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.63. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.37, a number that is poised to hit -1.41 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -5.63 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 3.55 million, its volume of 2.66 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.33.

During the past 100 days, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited’s (KC) raw stochastic average was set at 70.91%, which indicates a significant decrease from 75.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 129.73% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 111.31% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.54, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.79. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.51 in the near term. At $3.70, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.04. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.98, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.64. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.45.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 804.39 million, the company has a total of 243,545K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,422 M while annual income is -249,300 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 276,770 K while its latest quarter income was -111,490 K.