Last month’s performance of -22.41% for Cybin Inc. (CYBN) is certainly impressive

A new trading day began on December 02, 2022, with Cybin Inc. (AMEX: CYBN) stock priced at $0.37, down -2.19% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.38 and dropped to $0.35 before settling in for the closing price of $0.36. CYBN’s price has ranged from $0.36 to $1.47 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -25.50%. With a float of $147.76 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $180.84 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 50 workers is very important to gauge.

Cybin Inc. (CYBN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Cybin Inc. is 20.22%, while institutional ownership is 10.39%.

Cybin Inc. (CYBN) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.05 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -25.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cybin Inc. (AMEX: CYBN) Trading Performance Indicators

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.33, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cybin Inc. (CYBN)

The latest stats from [Cybin Inc., CYBN] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.26 million was superior to 0.89 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.33%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Cybin Inc.’s (CYBN) raw stochastic average was set at 1.50%, which indicates a significant decrease from 9.08% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 55.45% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 84.83% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4895, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.6607. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.3763. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.3956. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4113. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3413, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3256. The third support level lies at $0.3063 if the price breaches the second support level.

Cybin Inc. (AMEX: CYBN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 86.07 million, the company has a total of 177,017K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -53,960 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -7,640 K.